Jets fans can watch Game 5 against Nashville at Bell MTS Place

Jets fans will be heading to Bell MTS Place this Saturday for the Game 5 viewing party.

The Jets may not be playing at Bell MTS Place this Saturday, but that doesn’t mean the arena will be empty.

With Game 5 in Nashville, there’s another Winnipeg Whiteout scheduled at the Jets’ home arena.

Doors at the viewing party will open at 7:30 p.m. — an hour before puck drop in Nashville. All food and beverage concessions will be open and fans can will prizes throughout the night.

As with previous away games, tickets for the viewing party are $10 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster. The proceeds will go towards the True North Youth Foundation.

The Manitoba Moose will also be taking to the ice at Bell MTS Place Saturday for their second game against the Rockford IceHogs. That game starts at 4:00 p.m., so Jets fans will have to hope it doesn’t go into triple overtime, which would complicate matters for the viewing party.

