Man dropped off at Saskatoon hospital suffering from stab wound
Saskatoon police said a 29-year-old man who suffered a stab wound this past weekend is recovering in hospital.
Officers were initially called to a report of an “unknown problem” in the 300-block of 5th Avenue North at roughly 4:30 a.m. CT on April 28.
The complainant reported a disturbance in a hallway of a downtown apartment building and noticed blood in the stairwell.
While police were investigating, the injured man was dropped off at a hospital. He remains in serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
