Crime
April 30, 2018 6:18 pm
Updated: April 30, 2018 6:21 pm

Man dropped off at Saskatoon hospital suffering from stab wound

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police said a 29-year-old man suffering from a stab wound was dropped off at a Saskatoon hospital.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police said a 29-year-old man who suffered a stab wound this past weekend is recovering in hospital.

Officers were initially called to a report of an “unknown problem” in the 300-block of 5th Avenue North at roughly 4:30 a.m. CT on April 28.

READ MORE: Man suffers multiple stab wounds at downtown Saskatoon establishment

The complainant reported a disturbance in a hallway of a downtown apartment building and noticed blood in the stairwell.

While police were investigating, the injured man was dropped off at a hospital. He remains in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5th Avenue North
Apartment
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Stabbing
Stab Wound
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News