Winnipeg Blue Bombers single game tickets go on sale Tuesday

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be putting individual game tickets on sale for the 2018 exhibition and regular season beginning at 10 a.m. CT Tuesday morning. Blue Bomber fans can purchase online or by calling 204-784-7448.

Winnipeg’s first home pre-season game takes place Friday, June 1 against Edmonton. The Eskimos will be back at Investors Group Field just 13 days later for the Bombers regular season home opener Thursday, June 14.

That game is also the kick-off for the 2018 CFL schedule, and will be highlighted by a special halftime concert performance. The Winnipeg Football Club will announce details at a later date. Tickets start as low as $27.25, plus fees.

The Blue Bombers are introducing a new program for 2018 with the addition of the U-25 Student Zone which features individual game tickets starting at $25 per person or season tickets for $19 a month.

Fans can still buy 2018 season tickets and save up to 30 per cent on regular individual game prices. The Prime Time and Flex-Five flex packs are also still available for purchase.