Signs are everywhere — the Winnipeg Whiteout is spreading far and wide

You don’t have to be a die-hard sports fan to see the effect the playoff run by the Winnipeg Jets has had on the city.

Signs supporting the team are showing up everywhere you look: in storefront windows, across office buildings, at schools and homes, and of course, online.

It started during the first round against the Minnesota Wild. As the Winnipeg Jets continue on their run for the Stanley Cup, more and more fans are jumping on the Jet bandwagon.

And it isn’t just a Winnipeg phenomenon. Jet fans are everywhere, and they are making themselves heard.

Musician Emm Gryner, from Ontario, penned a Winnipeg Whiteout song with her band Trent Severn. Gryner, who was in town for the Winnipeg Police Service half marathon, shared her song in Winnipeg May 3.

And of course, the #WPGWHITEOUT filter is all over Facebook with profile images like this one:

Global reporter Brittany Greenslade was in Nashville for Games 1 and 2, and got a lot of attention with this post on Instagram.

In fact, there is no shortage of Jets-themed pictures out there. All over social media, posts are sporting a #GoJetsGo enthusiasm.

The signs are clear, local businesses, students, charities and people from all walks of life have caught Whiteout fever:

Even the Winnipeg police K9 unit has caught on:

Train 'em young; train 'em right! Future Police Service Dogs & @NHLJets fans. The Winnipeg Police Service K9 Unit Breeding Program always does it up right. We're ready for another #WPGWhiteOut. Are you? #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/KWjDfjNTBv — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 3, 2018

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the Jets-themed pet pictures that have been submitted for our Your Manitoba segment.

Here are just a few that we have shown on Global News since the playoffs began. #GoJetsGo!