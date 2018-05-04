#GoJetsGo
May 4, 2018 6:48 pm

Signs are everywhere — the Winnipeg Whiteout is spreading far and wide

By Online Producer  Global News

Students and staff at Ness Middle School (SJSD) have Whiteout fever too.

Sharon Pfeifer / Global News
A A

You don’t have to be a die-hard sports fan to see the effect the playoff run by the Winnipeg Jets has had on the city.

Signs supporting the team are showing up everywhere you look: in storefront windows, across office buildings, at schools and homes, and of course, online.

READ MORE: Have your say: are the Winnipeg Jets now Canada’s hockey team?

It started during the first round against the Minnesota Wild. As the Winnipeg Jets continue on their run for the Stanley Cup, more and more fans are jumping on the Jet bandwagon.

PHOTO GALLERY: commercial sign boards cheering on the Jets

Jets-sign6

Signs supporting the Jets

Lauren McNabb / Global News
Jets-sign5

Signs supporting the Jets

Lauren McNabb / Global News
Jets-sign4

Signs supporting the Jets

Lauren McNabb / Global News
Jets-sign3

Signs supporting the Jets

Lauren McNabb / Global News
Jets_sign2

Signs supporting the Jets

Lauren McNabb / Global News
Jets-sign

Signs supporting the Jets

Beausejour Animal Hospital / submitted
bEAUSEJOUR VET

And it isn’t just a Winnipeg phenomenon. Jet fans are everywhere, and they are making themselves heard.

Musician Emm Gryner, from Ontario, penned a Winnipeg Whiteout song with her band Trent Severn. Gryner, who was in town for the Winnipeg Police Service half marathon, shared her song in Winnipeg May 3.

WATCH: Ontario musician Emm Gryner on Global News Morning 

And of course, the #WPGWHITEOUT filter is all over Facebook with profile images like this one:

Story continues below

Global reporter Brittany Greenslade was in Nashville for Games 1 and 2, and got a lot of attention with this post on Instagram.

In fact, there is no shortage of Jets-themed pictures out there. All over social media, posts are sporting a #GoJetsGo enthusiasm.

The signs are clear, local businesses, students, charities and people from all walks of life have caught Whiteout fever:

JetBear_web

Fist bumps and bears, Whiteout spirit is all over Winnipeg.

Tracy Mortimer / submitted
JetsNess_web

Students and staff at Ness Middle School (SJSD) have Whiteout fever too.

Sharon Pfeifer / Global News
married-couple-whiteout

Rebecca and Eddie got married less than an hour before the Whiteout Street Party began.

Christian Aumell / Global News
DirtyJetsSign

A good excuse for not washing your vehicle.

Michael Draven / Global News
MSP_Whiteout

Donation of Whiteout T-shirts helped everyone get geared up.

Main Street Project / submitted
HonkForJets

This puts a positive spin on road blocks.

Lauren McNabb / Global News

Even the Winnipeg police K9 unit has caught on:

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the Jets-themed pet pictures that have been submitted for our Your Manitoba segment.

Here are just a few that we have shown on Global News since the playoffs began. #GoJetsGo!

Monica Rietvelt – (judy) Winnipeg

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Monica Rietvelt/submitted
Melissa Johnston – (max) Winnipeg

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Melissa Johnston/submitted
Ria McDonald (laine) – Calgary

Portage la Prairie, Manitoba

Ria McDonald/submitted
Samantha Lovett – Winnipeg (2)

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Samantha Lovett/submitted
Sandra Negrey – Winnipeg

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sandra Negrey/submitted
Bill and Pat Kilbuck – Winnipeg

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Bill and Pat Kilbuck/submitted
Deanna Sweeney – (Beans Molly) Winnipeg

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Deanna Sweeney/submitted
George Ames – Winnipeg

Winnipeg, Manitoba

George Ames/submitted
Kathy Thorsteinson – St Agathe

St. Agathe, Manitoba

Kathy Thorsteinson/submitted
Kim Popkes (AJ) – Winnipeg

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Kim Popkes/submitted
Kevin Knight – (Vader)

Vader

Kevin Knight/submitted
Sara Neufeld – (Pixie)

Pixie

Sara Neufeld/submitted

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#GoJetsGo
#WinnipegWhiteout
Jets fever
NHL Playoffs
Whiteout fever
Winnipeg Jets
winnipeg jets fans
Winnipeg signs
Winnipeg Whiteout
Winnipeg Whiteout pictures

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News