‘We can’t be fazed by this’: Winnipeg Jets regrouping after Game 2 loss

The Winnipeg Jets are refueling following a 5-4 double overtime loss in Nashville that squared their second round series with the Predators at one game a piece.

Although Mark Scheifele tied the game at four with just over a minute remaining, Nashville forward Kevin Fiala eventually scored the game winner at 5:37 of the second overtime period Sunday night.

READ MORE: Predators beat Jets 5-4 in double overtime to tie up series at 1-1

On Monday, Jets’ players said they weren’t fazed by the loss and still believe they’re in a good position.

“You have to park it right away,” said Jets’ defenceman Josh Morrissey. “As soon as you get on the plane and come back home here. We’re pretty happy that we’re coming home with a split. We just feel like we can get a little bit better each game.”

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck agreed.

“I liked a lot of parts to our game,” said Hellebuyck. “I mean that’s playoff hockey right there, going to the second OT. We can’t be fazed by this, we’ve got to continue pushing forward and continue to get better.”

Hellebuyck said he’s looking forward to getting back in front of the Winnipeg crowd for Games 3 and 4.

“We’re going to be calling out to our fans to really put the pressure on because we have that ability here,” said Hellebuyck. “Our fan base is awesome and our noise can carry some serious momentum.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg Whiteout street party to soar to new heights

The team held an optional skate at Bell MTS Place on Monday afternoon. Forwards Mathieu Perreault and Joel Armia, along with defenceman Dmitry Kulikov were all on the ice. All three are nursing upper body injuries. Perreault appears to be the closest to returning, however there is still no specific timeline for any of the players, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

Puck drop for Game 3 is at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.