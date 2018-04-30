Police arrest Lindsay man for threatening to kill family members

A Lindsay man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill family members early Sunday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police were called to a Lindsay residence around 6:25 a.m. for reports that a man threatened to kill his brother and parents who were in the home.

“During an emergency 911 call made to police from the residence, it was also alleged that someone inside the home was armed with a weapon,” Sgt. Dave Murtha said.

He said police were successful in de-escalating the situation and arrested a man without incident.

“The investigating officers determined that no weapons had been involved in this incident, however one occupant of the home had been assaulted,” Murtha said.

A man — whose name was not released — has been charged with three counts of uttering a threat to cause bodily harm and one count each of assault and threatening to damage property.

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.

“His name is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victims of this incident,” Murtha said.