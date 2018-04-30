Man in hospital after shooting in Villeray
A 25-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was shot in the upper body Sunday night in Montreal’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.
Montreal police said shots rang out at around 10:40 p.m. at the corner of Jarry Street East and Papineau Avenue.
Officers dispatched to the scene located the victim.
He was rushed to hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said the suspect fled the scene and has yet to be located.
Picard said witnesses told police they heard the gunshots but didn’t see anything.
The motive for the attack is not known.
Picard said the victim is known to police, but is not cooperating with the investigation.
