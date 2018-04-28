Winnipeg police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy who disappeared last week in the North End.

Brian Thomas-Harris was last seen on Wednesday afternoon in the Dufferin Avenue-Salter Street area.

Police describe Thomas-Harris as six feet tall with a large build, shoulder-length brown hair and a small amount of hair underneath his chin and on his top lip.

He was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, red polo shirt, black jogging pants and black Air Jordan shoes.

Winnipeg police are concerned for his well-being and ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.