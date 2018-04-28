Winnipeggers get checked for oral cancer at outlet mall

Winnipeggers are opening wide on Saturday for oral cancer awareness month.

The Manitoba Dental Association is holding their fourth annual free oral cancer screening at Outlet Collection Winnipeg on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

“We’re doing a full soft tissue exam, looking for strange, interesting lesions in the mouth, any concerns patients have,” Chair of the Free Oral Cancer Screening Event Jerry Baluta said.

“Oral cancer is generally very invasive and often times deadly because it’s not found until it’s too late so we are trying to get the word out that screening is important.”

READ MORE: HPV-related oral cancers have risen significantly in Canada, study finds

The dental association estimates that over 4,600 people will be diagnosed with oral cancer this year.

Baluta said some of the risk factors for oral cancer include tobacco use and the Human Papillomavirus.

“If you haven’t had a thorough examination inside and outside your mouth within the last six months you need to be checked,” Baluta said.