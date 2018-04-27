Grandmother speaks out after man’s guilty plea in 2016 shaken baby death

The grandmother of a two-month-old baby that died from cranial trauma after being shaken is sharing her granddaughter’s story in hopes of preventing further deaths.

Robin Kuori has been heartbroken since the death of baby Raelyn in August 2016.

The baby’s mother’s boyfriend, Brandon James Calahoo, was originally charged with aggravated assault when Raelyn was admitted to an Edmonton hospital.

Later, when the baby’s death was considered criminal, those charges were upgraded to second-degree murder.

This week, Calahoo pled guilty to criminal negligence causing death, saying Raelyn’s crying woke him up.

Kuori shared a statement with Global News that says: “Words cannot express how I feel. Raelyn was and is loved, cherished and never will be forgotten.

“Raelyn was a precious gift from God. My granddaughter Raelyn, was a little human being, perfect in every way.

“She was taken from us by an extremely malicious act… There is nothing that will ever take my anger and sorrow away.”

It goes on to say: “Raelyn filled my heart with love and happiness. I will always feel blessed and forever be grateful to have had her in my life.”

Kuori also chose to share photos of Raelyn, hooked up to machines with multiple tubes before her death, to show the impact of her injuries.