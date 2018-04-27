London’s Purple in the Park fades to black

Labatt Park won’t be going purple at the London Majors’ home opener this year, nor for any year from now on.

Citing a massive increase in demand for its services, the London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC) says it will no longer be holding its annual Purple in the Park with the London Majors.

The baseball game fundraiser with the London Majors had been held for the last six years.

In a release, the LAWC wishes the Majors “all the best” for the team’s home opener on May 11, while the Majors thanked the centre for its partnership and wished it “all the best with their future fundraising and awareness campaign efforts.”

From here on out, resources and efforts will be focused on the Annual Shine the Light on Woman Abuse campaign in November and the International Women’s Day breakfast in March, the agency said.

According to the LAWC, during the 2017-18 year, it served just over 6,000 women and girls — an increase of 56 per cent from the year before.