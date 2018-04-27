Canada
April 27, 2018 4:35 pm
Updated: April 27, 2018 5:02 pm

Police say two students hit in front of Bayridge Secondary School

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston police say a young male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Friday afternoon.

The Canadian Press File
A A

According to police on the scene, two pedestrians were hit by a minivan in front of Bayridge Secondary School. They say one of the pedestrians, a female student, was just grazed by the vehicle at the Taylor Kidd Boulevard and Liston Drive intersection.

A shot of Google Maps shows the spot where the two students were hit by a minivan, according to police.

Google Maps

Sgt. Adam McMullen says the other pedestrian, a young male, took the brunt of the collision and was sent to Kingston General Hospital for unknown injuries.

READ MORE: 6-vehicle collision in Kingston sends 2 to hospital

According to Heather Highet, principal of Bayridge Secondary, the male teen is a student at the high school. There is still no confirmation on whether the female student is a student at Bayridge Secondary.

Police say that neither of the students have life-threatening injuries.

According to the school’s Twitter account, the incident happened right after school let out.

The intersection is closed. It is unknown when it will reopen.

 — More details to come

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kingston
Kingston General Hospital
Kingston pedestrian collision
Kingston Police
Taylor Kidd Boulevard and Liston Drive

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News