Police say two students hit in front of Bayridge Secondary School
According to police on the scene, two pedestrians were hit by a minivan in front of Bayridge Secondary School. They say one of the pedestrians, a female student, was just grazed by the vehicle at the Taylor Kidd Boulevard and Liston Drive intersection.
Sgt. Adam McMullen says the other pedestrian, a young male, took the brunt of the collision and was sent to Kingston General Hospital for unknown injuries.
According to Heather Highet, principal of Bayridge Secondary, the male teen is a student at the high school. There is still no confirmation on whether the female student is a student at Bayridge Secondary.
Police say that neither of the students have life-threatening injuries.
According to the school’s Twitter account, the incident happened right after school let out.
The intersection is closed. It is unknown when it will reopen.
