Police say two students hit in front of Bayridge Secondary School

According to police on the scene, two pedestrians were hit by a minivan in front of Bayridge Secondary School. They say one of the pedestrians, a female student, was just grazed by the vehicle at the Taylor Kidd Boulevard and Liston Drive intersection.

Sgt. Adam McMullen says the other pedestrian, a young male, took the brunt of the collision and was sent to Kingston General Hospital for unknown injuries.

According to Heather Highet, principal of Bayridge Secondary, the male teen is a student at the high school. There is still no confirmation on whether the female student is a student at Bayridge Secondary.

Police say that neither of the students have life-threatening injuries.

According to the school’s Twitter account, the incident happened right after school let out.

Incident involving @BayridgeSS_LDSB student on Taylor Kidd Blvd right after school day ended. Emergency services have responded and the students’ parents have been notified. — Bayridge SS (@BayridgeSS_LDSB) April 27, 2018

The intersection is closed. It is unknown when it will reopen.

