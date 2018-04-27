Canada
Family of 5 escapes house fire in Bible Hill, N.S.

A family of five in Bible Hill, N.S., was unhurt following a house fire early Friday morning.

A young family of five escaped unhurt from an overnight blaze in Bible Hill, N.S.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire at the home on Hillside Avenue was reported around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Units from four departments responded to the scene to put out the flames.

The Red Cross says the blaze caused extensive smoke damage to the interior.

The two adults and their three children aged 10, six and two were uninjured.

The Red Cross is providing emergency lodging, food, clothing and comfort toys to members of the family.

