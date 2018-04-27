Canada
Ontario Liberals nominate Jeff Kerk in Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte riding

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Jeff Kerk (left) has been selected as the Liberal candidate for the Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte riding for the upcoming Ontario general election.

The Ontario Liberals have chosen their candidate for the Barrie-Simcoe-Oro-Medonte riding. Jeff Kerk accepted the nomination Wednesday evening.

Kerk is the director of diagnostic services at Georgian Bay General Hospital and at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. He manages the diagnostic imaging and laboratory services at both.

Kerk says he is thrilled to be a member of the Kathleen Wynne team and is looking to invest in health care, child care and senior’s care within the riding.

Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte is a new riding, created in 2015, in an effort by the Ontario government to adjust the provincial electoral map and bring it in line with the map used for federal elections. It was created from Barrie, Simcoe-Grey, and Simcoe North. The 2018 Ontario general election will be the first time the riding is contested.

Kerk is running against Progressive Conservative candidate Doug Downey, NDP candidate Dan Janssen and Green Party candidate Keenan Aylwin.

The 2018 Ontario general election will be held on June 7.

