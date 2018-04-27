44-year-old Hamilton man missing after leaving hospital

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in trying to locate a 44-year-old Hamilton man.

John Corby has been missing since Thursday night. Police say he walked out of Hamilton General Hospital at around 6 p.m. wearing only a hospital gown. He’s described as being six-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Corby was last seen walking east on Barton Street.

Police say they are concerned for the man’s well-being.