Manitoba Moose
April 27, 2018 6:54 am

Manitoba Moose lose Game 4 against the Grand Rapid Griffins

By Writer / Producer  Global News

The final game of this series will go Monday night in Michigan.

File / Global News
A A

Three different players scored for the Grand Rapid Griffins Thursday as they defeated the Manitoba Moose 3-0 and tied the best of five series at two.

This marks the first time in this series a team has been shutout.

Starting in net for Manitoba was goalie Eric Comrie, who made 21 saves in the loss.

The final game of this series will go Monday night in Michigan with the winner going on to face the Rockford IceHogs.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Eric Comrie
Grand Rapid Griffins
Manitoba Moose
michigan
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News