Manitoba Moose lose Game 4 against the Grand Rapid Griffins

Three different players scored for the Grand Rapid Griffins Thursday as they defeated the Manitoba Moose 3-0 and tied the best of five series at two.

This marks the first time in this series a team has been shutout.

Starting in net for Manitoba was goalie Eric Comrie, who made 21 saves in the loss.

The final game of this series will go Monday night in Michigan with the winner going on to face the Rockford IceHogs.