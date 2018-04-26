Fraser River Rescue
April 26, 2018 7:59 pm

Man plucked from ‘frigid’ Fraser River by New Westminster police

A man is recovering after being pulled by police from the Fraser River early Thursday morning.

New Westminster police say they were called around 6 a.m. after a man was spotted in the middle of the river.

Officers responded in Shaw 1, the New Westminster Police Department’s (NWPD) boat, and were able to locate and rescue the man “within minutes,” according to a police media release.

Police said the man was showing signs of hypothermia when he was pulled aboard.

“The temperature of the Fraser River at this time of year is very cold due to the snowmelt,” said NWPD Sgt. Jeff Scott.

“This could have ended in tragedy had it not been for the quick response of those members involved and their ability to successfully perform these rescues in highly stressful situations.”

The man was taken to shore where he was treated by paramedics.

Police say they are still investigating how the man ended up in the middle of the river, though they believe foul play was not involved.

