First round of public sessions for supervised consumption sites begins

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has begun public feedback sessions for Londoners living in neighbourhoods close to the proposed supervised consumption sites.

But for some, Thursday night’s meetings didn’t answer their questions.

“My main concern is that users will come into our neighbourhood and will abuse the area,” said Debby, a woman living in the vicinity of the planned consumption sites.

“You see people fighting all the time now, and if they wanna bring this into the neighbourhood, all it’s going to do is escalate the problem more,” she said.

Currently, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) have submitted their application for two supervised consumption site locations; one at 241 Simcoe St. and another at 446 York St.

“But If the MLHU wants to really make us happy, what they need to do is first, not put one of these sites in a residential area,” Debby said.

“Secondly, they shouldn’t hand out free needles to addicts. They should make a deposit-type system that allows for the exchange of new needles for old ones. Without that, there would be no incentive to properly dispose old ones,” she said.

But not all Londoners believe the planned consumption sites pose a threat to their communities.

“I’ve seen people taken out of a house in body bags due to drugs, and I think that it’s about time something be done, for the sake of the people in my neighbourhood,” said SoHo Community Association president, Angela Lukach.

“Nobody should be afraid to step out the front door of their apartment, and so, these consumption sites are not only going to make addicts’ lives much safer, but ours as well.”

While the MLHU says they want to have both consumption sites open as quickly as possible, they plan to give Londoners as many opportunities as possible to voice their concerns before the sites are ready for use.