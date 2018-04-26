Lethbridge police ask public for help finding woman wanted for aggravated assault

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 35-year-old woman in connection with a serious stabbing in Lethbridge earlier this month.

Police say Janice Grant is wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public after a 33-year-old man was attacked on April 14.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. that day, police said officers were called to a stabbing along the 900-block of 8 Avenue S. When they arrived, the victim was found on the sidewalk and he was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

“Following further investigation by members of the Criminal Investigation Section, it was determined the victim and accused had been involved in a brief argument that resulted in the male being stabbed,” Lethbridge police said in a news release issued on Thursday.

Police say Grant and the victim knew one another. Grant’s current whereabouts are unknown. A photo of Grant can be seen at the top of this article.

Anyone who sees Grant or has information about where she is is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.