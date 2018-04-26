RCMP believe missing Portage la Prairie teen may be in Winnipeg

Portage la Prairie RCMP are trying to find a 17-year-old girl who was last seen April 6.

Officials said Thursday, Karen Savanah Toth was supposed to have travelled to Brandon to visit friends and was expected home in Portage April 8.

She has not been seen or heard from by caregivers since she left.

Toth is described as 5’5” tall, 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police believe that Toth may be staying with friends in Brandon or Winnipeg.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445.

Anonymous tips can be made: