April 26, 2018 5:10 pm

Winnipeg police asking for help finding missing 10-year-old boy

By Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg police said Fisher-Ross was last seen in the Transcona area.

Winnipeg Police handout
Winnipeg police said Thursday they were looking for 10-year-old Steven Fisher-Ross.

Officials said the boy was last seen in the Transcona area Monday night.

He is described as 4′ 10” with brown hair.

He was believed to be wearing a red t-shirt, black pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with any information about Fisher-Ross is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crimestoppers.

