Trial starts for Penticton woman accused of animal cruelty
It was a case of alleged animal cruelty that shocked the Okanagan.
Three dogs were seized last January after they were discovered emaciated and huddled in a crate surrounded by their own feces in a Penticton backyard.
Today the two-day trial begins in Penticton provincial court for Joelle Mbamy.
Mbamy is charged with causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal, failing to provide necessaries for an animal, and causing an animal to continue to be in distress.
Photographs provided to Global News at the time showed two spaniels and one Rottweiler cross huddled together in a four-by-eight-foot wire cage.
Neighbours claimed the animals were left in the cold during winter conditions and were neglected.
The offences are alleged to have occurred on January 18, 2017, five days before the B.C. SPCA seized the dogs on April 23.
