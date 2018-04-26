Ottawa police seeking assistance in locating 24-year-old man
The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 24-year-old Ottawa man in relation to several gun and drug-related charges.
Philippe Mallet is facing charges of:
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to public
- Possession of a firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence
- Possession of a firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
- Possession of a firearm, etc, while prohibited
- Six counts of failing to comply condition of judicial release (recognizance)
- Possession of a schedule I substance
Mallet is considered armed and dangerous and police are advising that he not be approached. Anyone who sees him should call 911, police say.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
The incident which led to these charges occurred on April 13 when Ottawa police arrested several men near Fisher Avenue and Baseline Road.
Four of the five men were arrested after attempts were made to flee in a vehicle and then later on foot. Numerous vehicles were damaged during the arrests.
Following the arrests, investigators executed several search warrants on several Ottawa homes.
