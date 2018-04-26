Canada
April 26, 2018 11:06 am

Kingston mayor announces possible K-Rock Centre name change to Leon’s Centre

By Online Reporter  Global News

Mayor Bryan Paterson announced on the The Morning Show on CKWS that Leon's Furniture put in the highest bid in the renaming process of the K-Rock Centre.

A A

After 10 years of referring to Kingston’s arena as the Rogers K-Rock Centre, Mayor Bryan Paterson announced on Thursday’s The Morning Show on CKWS that Leon’s Furniture has submitted the highest bid for the centre’s naming rights.

READ MORE: Kingston’s K-Rock Centre celebrates 10 years

If all goes to plan, by July 2018, the K-Rock Centre will be rebranded as the Leon’s Centre.

Paterson admits that the change might take some getting used to.

Story continues below

“After 10 years of referring to it as the Rogers K-Rock Centre now we have to do the switch,” the mayor said.

But Paterson said the bid, if approved by city council on May 1, would bring a substantial increase to the city’s budget.

READ MORE: K-Rock Centre is gearing up for its 10th anniversary

According to Paterson, Rogers was paying close to $200,000 a year for the naming rights of the arena. Leon’s bid started at $260,000, and Paterson said the number could increase in following years.

Paterson said that Leon’s Furniture has applied for a five-year deal, with the potential to sign on for another five years, the same deal that Rogers had for the K-Rock name.

Leon’s has not gotten back for comment.

— More information to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bryan Paterson
CKWS Morning Show
K-Rock Leon's
K-Rock Leon's Kingston
Kingston
Kingston K-Rock Centre
Kingston Leon's
Kingston Mayor
Kingston Paterson
Leon's Furniture Kingston
Leon's Kingston

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News