Kingston mayor announces possible K-Rock Centre name change to Leon’s Centre

After 10 years of referring to Kingston’s arena as the Rogers K-Rock Centre, Mayor Bryan Paterson announced on Thursday’s The Morning Show on CKWS that Leon’s Furniture has submitted the highest bid for the centre’s naming rights.

READ MORE: Kingston’s K-Rock Centre celebrates 10 years

If all goes to plan, by July 2018, the K-Rock Centre will be rebranded as the Leon’s Centre.

Paterson admits that the change might take some getting used to.

“After 10 years of referring to it as the Rogers K-Rock Centre now we have to do the switch,” the mayor said.

But Paterson said the bid, if approved by city council on May 1, would bring a substantial increase to the city’s budget.

READ MORE: K-Rock Centre is gearing up for its 10th anniversary

According to Paterson, Rogers was paying close to $200,000 a year for the naming rights of the arena. Leon’s bid started at $260,000, and Paterson said the number could increase in following years.

Paterson said that Leon’s Furniture has applied for a five-year deal, with the potential to sign on for another five years, the same deal that Rogers had for the K-Rock name.

Leon’s has not gotten back for comment.

— More information to come…