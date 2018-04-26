Canada
April 26, 2018 1:07 am
Updated: April 26, 2018 1:09 am

Edmonton police ask public to help them find woman with Alzheimer’s disease who’s been reported missing

By Online journalist  Global News

Karen Noel is five-foot-four and has a slim build. She has short grey hair and was last seen wearing a light blue spring coat and a large floppy orange sun hat.

Edmonton police are asking the public for tips as they try to locate a 70-year-old woman with Alzehimer’s disease who was reported missing after being last seen in Mill Woods on Wednesday morning.

In a news release issued Wednesday night, police said Karen Noel was last seen at 10 a.m. and that she is likely “travelling on foot.” They added Noel wears a MedicAlert bracelet.

Anyone with information about Noel’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or the Edmonton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

