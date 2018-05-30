Ontario election 2018: Kitchener—Conestoga riding

Voters in Kitchener—Conestoga head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Joe Gowing

PC: Mike Harris Jr.

NDP: Kelly E. Dick

Green: Bob Jonkman

Geography

This riding consists of the western end of Kitchener as well as several outlying communities including Wellesley, Wilmot and Woolwich.

History

This was another rural seat in southern Ontario the Tories took from the Liberals in 2011, with Michael Harris defeating MPP Leeanna Pendergast by more than 3,500 votes. He held the seat in 2014 but will not be up for re-election in 2018 in a controversial move by the PC Party.