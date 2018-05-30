Ontario election 2018: Kitchener—Conestoga riding
A A
Voters in Kitchener—Conestoga head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Joe Gowing
PC: Mike Harris Jr.
NDP: Kelly E. Dick
Green: Bob Jonkman
Geography
This riding consists of the western end of Kitchener as well as several outlying communities including Wellesley, Wilmot and Woolwich.
History
This was another rural seat in southern Ontario the Tories took from the Liberals in 2011, with Michael Harris defeating MPP Leeanna Pendergast by more than 3,500 votes. He held the seat in 2014 but will not be up for re-election in 2018 in a controversial move by the PC Party.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.