Ontario election 2018: Kenora—Rainy River riding
Voters in Kenora—Rainy River head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Karen Kejick
PC: Greg Rickford
NDP: Glen Archer
Green: Ember McKillop
Geography
The Kenora-Rainy River riding is the most western electoral district in Ontario. It stretches from the Manitoba border to Fort Severn in the north and Fort Frances in the south. It covers a total area of 336,783 square kilometers.
History
New Democrat MPP Sarah Campbell is the MPP for the Kenora-Rainy River. She held the seat in the 2014 Ontario general election for the NDP party, by defeating PC candidate Randy Nickle, collecting 55.65% of the votes. Campbell is not running for re-election. The New Democrats have held this seat since its creation in 1999.
