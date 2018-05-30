Ontario election 2018: Hamilton East—Stoney Creek riding
Voters in Hamilton East—Stoney Creek head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Jennifer Stebbing
PC: Akash Grewal
NDP: Paul Miller (incumbent)
Green: Brian Munroe
Geography
This riding spans along Lake Ontario north of the Niagara Escarpment, stretching from east end Hamilton to the boundary of Niagara.
History
The NDP’s Paul Miller won with nearly 47 per cent of the vote in 2014, his third straight victory since this riding was created in 2007.
By the numbers
This area was home to 107,845 people as of 2016.
