Ontario election 2018: Hamilton East—Stoney Creek riding

Voters in Hamilton East—Stoney Creek head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Jennifer Stebbing

PC: Akash Grewal

NDP: Paul Miller (incumbent)

Green: Brian Munroe

Geography

This riding spans along Lake Ontario north of the Niagara Escarpment, stretching from east end Hamilton to the boundary of Niagara.

History

The NDP’s Paul Miller won with nearly 47 per cent of the vote in 2014, his third straight victory since this riding was created in 2007.

By the numbers

This area was home to 107,845 people as of 2016.