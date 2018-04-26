Scott Thompson: Do you believe the auditor general or Premier Wynne?

Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberals are up to their old creative accounting practices again and asking you to take her team’s word over that of the Ontario Auditor General.

In another body blow to the Liberals, auditor general Bonnie Lysyk again said that the Wynne numbers just don’t add up, and that they are attempting to make the provincial budget deficit appear lower than it really is heading into the June 7 election.

Wynne and her ministers dispute the auditor general’s findings, saying she has plenty of big accounting firms claiming her government’s numbers are totally on the up and up.

I wonder if we are paying their fees, too?

The AG said the last Ontario budget numbers “drastically underestimate” the true costs of borrowing the money that the government needs to temporarily reduce voters’ electricity rates, and somehow includes two teachers’ pension plans as assets on the government books.

I certainly make neither head nor tail of this shell game, but I think you’d be hard to pressed to find an auditor general in the country that agrees with Wynne.

And isn’t the auditor general on our side? After all, she is the province’s fiscal watchdog.

Whom do you believe?

Many simply cannot afford the creative accounting of a Kathleen Wynne government, any longer.

