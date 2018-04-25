Drug bust leads to drug, weapon charges for 2 London men

Two men face drug and weapon-related charges after London police raided a home and found nearly $6,000 worth of marijuana.

London’s guns and drugs section searched a home on Philip Street on Monday in the east end and seized 591 grams of marijuana bud, a digital weigh scale and a .22 calibre firearm.

A 35-year-old London man and a 39-year-old London man are jointly charged with possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm without a licence.

Both men are set to appear in court June 8.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).