Crime
April 25, 2018 9:33 am

Drug bust leads to drug, weapon charges for 2 London men

By Staff 980 CFPL

A woman holds up a bud of marijuana she purchased at the San Francisco Medical Cannabis Clinic in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 15, 2010.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Eric Risberg
A A

Two men face drug and weapon-related charges after London police raided a home and found nearly $6,000 worth of marijuana.

London’s guns and drugs section searched a home on Philip Street on Monday in the east end and seized 591 grams of marijuana bud, a digital weigh scale and a .22 calibre firearm.

READ MORE: $10M marijuana processing plant coming to east London

A 35-year-old London man and a 39-year-old London man are jointly charged with possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm without a licence.

Both men are set to appear in court June 8.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bud
Drug Bust
Drugs
London
London Police
London Police Service
marihuana
Marijuana
Ontario
OPP
philip street
Police
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News