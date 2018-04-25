Scott Thompson: Between Humboldt and Toronto, it’s been a tough month for Canadians

It has been a tough month for Canadians.

April started with the tragic bus accident involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team and will end with the investigation of a violent van attack on the sidewalks of Toronto.

It’s amazing the country has any more tears to shed.

As we try to process why this sort of thing happens, what lifts us up is the outpouring of humanity that follows such gut-wrenching events.

It is amazing to see the common threads that draw all Canadians together in a time of need — even if it’s only for a hug.

This is illustrated in a great cartoon drawn by Micheal de Adder of Halifax.

Instead of his daily dose of politics or pop culture, the cartoonist captured the feeling of the country in a heartfelt dedication to Toronto.

The cartoon features two boys, viewed from the back, sitting on a bench dressed in hockey jerseys, complete with sticks.

One, in a green and yellow Humboldt Broncos jersey, wraps his arm around his sad little friend, draped in Maple Leaf blue and white.

Some people say Toronto can be a cold impersonal city.

That shouldn’t be confused with hustle and bustle, not to mention focus and hard work.

If there is a silver lining to the cloud hanging over the city, it is its people.

From every walk of life and ethnicity, young and old are coming together to greave and heal.

And a big city is getting an even bigger hug from the rest of the country.

That is what makes Canada great.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.