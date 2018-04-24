Ottawa police seek witnesses after west-end shooting

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 1 – 100 block of St. Claire Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday night. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact them.

Calls came in Monday night reporting an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles. Once on the scene, officers found a number of spent shell casings. No reports of injuries were made and a suspect has not been arrested.

The West Criminal Investigations Unit is looking for additional witnesses who could assist police with any information prior to and during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call West Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.