RCMP in Selkirk ask for help in locating missing teen

Selkirk RCMP are hoping the public will help find a missing teen.

They said Sherrie Silken Garson, 17, left her home at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to walk the dog and did not return.

Garson has gone missing before. In February, she failed to return home after an appointment in Winnipeg.

Garson is described as 5’8” with brown eyes and dark brown shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black and white-coloured hoodie, with matching track pants and black shoes.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222.