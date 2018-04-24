Missing 17 Year Old
April 24, 2018 6:08 pm
Updated: April 24, 2018 6:10 pm

RCMP in Selkirk ask for help in locating missing teen

By Online Producer  Global News

Sherrie Garson was reported missing April 21, 2018.

Selkirk RCMP handout
Selkirk RCMP are hoping the public will help find a missing teen.

They said Sherrie Silken Garson, 17, left her home at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to walk the dog and did not return.

Garson has gone missing before. In February, she failed to return home after an appointment in Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Selkirk teen missing after Winnipeg appointment

Garson is described as 5’8” with brown eyes and dark brown shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black and white-coloured hoodie, with matching track pants and black shoes.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222.

