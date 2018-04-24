LISTEN: What’s the future for the restaurant industry in B.C. as chef shortage continues?

With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. CKNW’s Future of Work series focuses on how British Columbia’s job market is going to evolve and how to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future.

What does it mean for people wanting to go into the restaurant business in B.C. as the province continues to struggle to attract new chefs?

Chef and co-owner of the Romer’s Burger Bar, Jim Romer, says there is a lot of demand for chefs and cooks but not enough people to fill the roles. So if you ever thought about joining the industry, he says now is the time.

LISTEN: The future of the restaurant industry amidst a chef shortage

