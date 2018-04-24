City of Winnipeg golf courses set to open

The City of Winnipeg golf courses are set to open for the 2018 season.

Golfers can expect the following dates to tee off:

Kildonan Park Golf Course , 2021 Main Street, 18 holes Opens Thursday, April 26 Reserve online at ca/golf, by calling the clubhouse directly at

204-986-5679, or by calling 311.

Windsor Park Golf Course , 10 Des Meurons Street, 18 holes Opens Friday, April 27 Reserve online at ca/golf, by calling the clubhouse directly at

204-986-3006, or by calling 311.

Harbour View Golf Course and Recreation Complex , 1867 Springfield Road, 9 holes

, 1867 Springfield Road, 9 holes Opens Thursday, April 26 Reserve online at tee-on.com or by calling the clubhouse directly at

204-222-2751.



Crescent Drive Golf Course , 781 Crescent Drive, 9 holes Opens Saturday, April 28 Reserve online at ca/golf, by calling the clubhouse directly at

204-986-5911, or by calling 311.

For more information visit Winnipeg’s Golf Services website.