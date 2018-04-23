Barrie Police respond to break and enter call, find $14,500 in drugs

A 33-year-old Barrie man has been arrested after a break and enter that occurred last week.

Barrie Police say the victim was away from his house for a few days at the time of the alleged theft. Police said he returned home to find items missing. According to police, a neighbour says that during his absence, someone claiming to be a friend stopped by to check in on the house.

Police say the victim believed he knew who was responsible for the thefts, so he called the suspect. According to police, the suspect admitted to the break-in, saying the theft was collateral for a debt owed.

The suspect was arrested on April 20 by the Barrie Police, and was found to be in possession of five pounds of marijuana, 28 grams of cannabis resin, 3.9 ounces of cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia. Police estimate the street value for the drug seizure amounts at more than $14,500.

Police searched the suspect’s Barrie residence, where they found the missing property, which has since been returned to the victim.

The suspect is facing nine charges, including break and enter with intent to commit theft, possession of stolen property, and drug possession.

He is being held at the Barrie Police Station pending a bail hearing.