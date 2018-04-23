Crime
April 23, 2018 2:51 pm
Updated: April 23, 2018 4:08 pm

General Byng School ‘hold and secure’ caused by nearby police call resolved

By Reporter  CJOB

Police are on scene in Fort Garry near General Byng School for a weapons-related call at a nearby residence.

File / Global News
Police were on scene near General Byng School in Fort Garry Monday.

They closed off Beaumont Street while dealing with a weapons-related call at a residence, and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Const. Jay Murray said the school was not in lock-down, but was put in a hold and secure pattern as a precautionary measure.

Officials tweeted out around 2:45 p.m. saying the situation had been resolved and that parents would be able to collect their kids as usual after school.

Police said there was no concern for public safety.

A representative from Pembina Trails School Division confirmed Winnipeg Police Service’s statement, noting staff and students were safe and that the police presence was not connected to the school.

Families of General Byng students were contacted, and classes ran as usual.

