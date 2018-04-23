Mike’s Monday Outlook: hot, cold mix for southern Manitoba this week

What a weekend! Winnipeg experienced it’s warmest days of 2018 with temperatures of 19° Celsius and 18° C on Saturday and Sunday.

This week, while it is expected to stay sunny, temperatures will be jumping around a bit.

High pressure will be moving across the southern prairies, keeping the skies clear and helping temperatures to really warm up on Wednesday afternoon. Along with being forecast as the warmest day this week, it will also likely be the windiest. Sustained winds look like they will be over 30 km/h and gusts could be near 50 km/h in Winnipeg. The peak wind gusts this day will be when a cold front moves across the region, ushering in some cooler northerly winds and helping keep things cool Wednesday night and through Thursday. There is also the chance of a quick rain shower Wednesday night.

Temperatures are expected to be back around normal Friday afternoon.

No major storms look to be on the horizon for southern Manitoba.