Manitoba Mounties bust motorcyclist going 180 km/h

A man caught going 80 km/h over the speed limit on his motorcycle was just “looking for a good spot to pull over.”

That’s according to Manitoba RCMP, who caught the 23-year-old racing up Highway 59 near South Beach Casino Sunday night.

“The officer was headed southbound when he saw two northbound motorcycles,” Sergeant Tara Seel explained. “They were heading towards him and they were both travelling at high rates of speed, which obviously caught his attention. The lead motorcycle was attempting to race the second motorcycle, so our officer was able to clock the lead motorcycle on radar going 180 kilometres an hour.”

The posted speed limit in the area is 100 km/h. Seel said the biker took his time to stop for police.

“It took him approximately a kilometre and a half before he began to pull over. It was right by the casino, traffic was heavy, and it’s quite a populated area. There’s a gas station there, it’s very dangerous behaviour. For some reason, people think this kind of behaviour is okay.”

The man from the R.M. of St. Clements faces charges of careless driving, racing, speeding, and failing to yield for an emergency vehicle. The total fines for those charges is $2,739 and his bike has been impounded for a week.

On top of all this, he has also been issued a serious offence notice.

“What that means is that, within five business days, he needs to contact Manitoba Public Insurance and arrange to have a hearing where he will attend,” Seel said. “It will be determined whether he loses his licence or not, and if he does, for how long.”

Seel also said that this year has been way worse than 2017 on our roads: 21 deaths compared with 10 at this time a year ago.

The other biker is not facing any punishment.