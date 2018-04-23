Bill Kelly: The emptiness of campaign promises

Longtime political pundits will tell you that campaigns really do matter in elections, but I’m not sure that’s the case anymore.

We have about six weeks to go before the provincial election, and we certainly have no shortage of political promises to consider.

Doug Ford is promising $1 billion for Hamilton to spend on LRT or anything else we want, Andrea Horwath is promising to lower hydro rates and give us all pharmacare and Kathleen Wynne has made so many funding commitments, that it’s hard to keep track of them.

But do these lofty promises matter to voters anymore?

It seems that the only people who get excited about these promises are the hardcore supporters of the party making the promises, and it’s not difficult to understand why.

We seem to have devolved into a political process where slogans matter more than substance, where politicians use campaigns to tell us how awful our lives would be if their opponent is elected, instead of telling us their vision for our future.

They play to our fears instead of our hope and that makes for a skeptical and cynical electorate.

If we want a better system and better government, we need to demand fewer platitudes and more platforms from politicians.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News