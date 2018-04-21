Two-vehicle collision leaves one dead in southern New Brunswick

One woman has died and another was sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in southern New Brunswick Friday afternoon.

New Brunswick RCMP said the crash happened around 2:50 p.m., along Route 845 in Long Reach, N.B.

Police said a 53-year-old woman — who was the only person in the vehicle — died at the scene.

RCMP said the 39-year-old woman in the other vehicle was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said there is no indication that alcohol was a factor in the crash and the investigation remains ongoing.