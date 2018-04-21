Canada
April 21, 2018 3:22 pm
Updated: April 21, 2018 3:28 pm

Two-vehicle collision leaves one dead in southern New Brunswick

By Global News

A 52-year-old woman has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Long Reach, N.B.

File / Global News
A A

One woman has died and another was sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in southern New Brunswick Friday afternoon.

New Brunswick RCMP said the crash happened around 2:50 p.m., along Route 845 in Long Reach, N.B.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Man sent to hospital after shooting in Saint John

Police said a 53-year-old woman — who was the only person in the vehicle — died at the scene.

RCMP said the 39-year-old woman in the other vehicle was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said there is no indication that alcohol was a factor in the crash and the investigation remains ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
casualties
Collision
Crash
Eastern canada
Fatal Crash
fatalities
Hospital
Long Reach
Maritime
Maritimes
New Brunswick
Route 845
Two Vehicle Crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News