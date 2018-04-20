Flood watch cancelled as water levels receding in Kawartha Lakes

Kawartha Conservation has cancelled a flood watch which was issued earlier this week.

A water safety bulletin is now in effect for the Kawartha Conservation watershed. Officials say water levels and flows, which were elevated from recent mixed precipiation, are currently receding.

“Smaller streams are declining faster than medium-size streams and rivers,” Kawartha Conservation stated. “No imminent risk of flooding exists at this time.”

Officials are closely monitoring the snowpack in the watershed, noting on Thursday snow surveys recorded 40 to 50-mm of water equivalent available in the snowpack. With milder temperatures this week but no precipitation, Kawartha Conservation says the snowpack runoff will stabilize or slow down the decreasing trend of water levels and flows in rivers and streams.

Kawartha Conservation says Trent-Severn Waterway officials are also monitoring water levels and flows and report water levels of northern tributaries such as the Gull and Burnt rivers remain steady.

All dams on the large Kawartha Lakes are open. With the exception of Lake Scugog, lake water levels are below average, officials say.

“The Lake Scugog level is above average for this date and continues to increase 2 to 3 cm per a day,” Kawartha Conservation stated.

However, the rate of increase is slowing and is expected to stabilize in next 3-5 days, official say.