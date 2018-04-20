Toronto police investigating after human remains found near bridge in city’s west end

Toronto police say they are investigating after human remains were found near a bridge in west-end Toronto.

Police said they were called to the Black Creek Drive and Weston Road area on Wednesday with a report a body was found.

They said officers have been on scene and will continue to stay there until the remains can be removed.

Police said neither a coroner or a forensic anthropologist have been able to run tests on the body yet due to the cold temperatures.

A cause of death hasn’t been determined and it’s not clear if the death is suspicious in nature.