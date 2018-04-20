Crime
April 20, 2018 8:48 am
Updated: April 20, 2018 9:57 am

3 charged after purple-tinged fentanyl, other drugs seized in St. Catharines

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Niagara Regional Police Service sign in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Police say three people from St. Catharines, Ont., are facing charges after investigators found purple-tinged fentanyl and other drugs at a residence in the city.

Niagara Regional Police say they began investigating an alleged drug trafficking operation earlier this month and observed suspected drug deals taking place at a local home and out of a vehicle.

They say they searched the home on Thursday and found the fentanyl, crack cocaine and marijuana, as well as more than $2,000 in cash.

They say this was the latest in a number of seizures of purple-tinted fentanyl in the city.

Police say a 24-year-old and a 23-year-old have been arrested and are facing trafficking and possession charges.

They say they are still searching for a 24-year-old woman, who is facing similar charges.

