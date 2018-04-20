Bill Kelly: It’s time that MPs be allowed to vote their conscience

The recent controversy over the funding for the federal government’s summer jobs program has raised some troubling issues about the role that Members of Parliament play in these dramas.

The restrictive criteria that the government attached to the funding for the program was a political hot potato and when it came to a vote, the MPs who voted with their conscience and against their party’s policy were punished by their bosses.

READ MORE: Evangelical Christian leaders attack ‘communistic’ changes to Canada Summer Jobs program

NDP MP David Christopherson was dressed down by party leader Jagmeet Singh and Liberal MP Scott Sim was stripped of his committee status by his party for doing the same thing.

READ MORE: NDP Hamilton MP gets job back after backing Conservative motion

It points to a fundamental flaw in our parliamentary system.

Why can’t MPs vote their conscience on non-financial matters such as this?

READ MORE: Canada Summer Jobs attestation endorsed by 80 Canadian rights groups

I don’t endorse the stand that either of these MPs took, but I do defend their right to express their contrary opinions.

Of course MPs need to toe the party line on budget issues to prevent their government from falling, but why not allow some flexibility on other votes?

We don’t elect MPs to be trained seals who jump when they’re told to jump by their political bosses. We pride ourselves on being a democracy that allows for debate and differing points of view.

We should extend that same privilege to our Members of Parliament.