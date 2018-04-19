A fist fight turned fatal: Blair French sentenced to time served for manslaughter

Family members of Adam St. Denis-Katz say they’re lost for words when his young son asks, “What happen to poppa?”

Little Jayden will never get the chance to have those cherished moments between a father and son after Adam died in a fist fight turned fatal.

On March 30, 2016, St. Denis-Katz got into an altercation with Blair Christopher French outside an apartment building on Avenue O South.

Court heard that French never intended to kill anyone that day or even get in a confrontation. He had a calm demeanor that evening and it was St. Denis-Katz, said a witness, that appeared to want to fight.

The two had been drinking and both landed punches against other another. At some point, however, St. Denis-Katz was thrown to the ground, cracking his head on concrete and died two days later from his injuries on April 1 of blunt-force trauma to the head.

On Thursday, French walked into court prepared to go to prison for the crime and walked out after being sentenced to 20 months time already served and three years probation for pleading guilty to manslaughter.

A moment of mercy was shown by Adam’s sister Hannah during victim impact statements, who said something the defence counsel felt significantly changed the sentence French received.

She asked that the sentence be a compassionate one despite the enormous void left in their lives with Adam’s passing, on the eve of his 25th birthday.

“She certainly said that her brother would want the best for Mr. French going forward in his life. That’s how they remember Adam, as a kind, caring, compassionate person,” said Christy Pannell, the senior Crown prosecutor.

The reason for the fist fight between the two is still unknown to this day. At the time of his death, St. Denis-Katz weighed 120 pounds, his height five-foot-nine inches, whereas French weighed 280 pounds and is five-feet-11-inches tall.

French is even said to have picked up St. Denis-Katz after he hit his head and carried him back into the apartment building. He never sought medical attention for Adam, court heard — nobody did.

According to the agreed statement of facts, St. Denis-Katz is said to have been somewhat coherent when he was brought into the apartment and seemed to be responding when asked if he was OK. He fell asleep and never regained consciousness.

“It seems like there was a great deal of compassion from the deceased’s family towards Mr. French and his family so he’s very fortunate and I do think it had a role in the sentencing decision,” said Chris Lavier, French’s lawyer.

St. Denis-Katz was studying to become a social worker and was sensitive, caring and an incredible father to Jayden, his family said.

Court also heard that French is a gentle giant not likely to re-offend unless alcohol is involved but that he hasn’t had a single drop since this happened.

When asked if he wanted to address the court, he stood and said how sorry he was that this had happened and apologized that St. Denis-Katz’s son will have to grow up without a dad.

French has a young son of his own and is said to be the primary care provider.

In closing, the judge said, “It is now time for Mr. French to return to his family, raise his son and be a contributing member to our society.”

It was a remarkable sentiment and sentence, defence counsel said outside of court, since the range for manslaughter is four to 12 years.

