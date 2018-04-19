Police find human remains in Stoney Creek, deceased male in West Hamilton

Police confirm the discovery of a deceased male in West Hamilton and of human remains in Stoney Creek.

At this point, foul play is not suspected in either case.

The man’s body was found on Wednesday afternoon off the rail trail near the Chedoke Stairs.

Hamilton Police Service has located a deceased male in West Hamilton off the Rail Trail. Cause of death has not been determined but police do not suspect foul play. https://t.co/sxaWFpdmf9 #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 19, 2018

Police say the deceased has been identified and attempts to notify the family are underway.

Hamilton Police Locate Human Remains near the shore, in the area of Millen Road. Foul play not suspected at this time. https://t.co/cl3U0YFeOC #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 19, 2018

The second discovery of human remains is near the Lake Ontario shoreline, in the area of Millen Road in Stoney Creek. A ground search is now underway.