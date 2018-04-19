Crime
April 19, 2018 3:55 pm

Police find human remains in Stoney Creek, deceased male in West Hamilton

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Police say foul play is not suspected after the discovery of a body near the Chedoke Rail trail, and of human remains in Stoney Creek.

Police confirm the discovery of a deceased male in West Hamilton and of human remains in Stoney Creek.

At this point, foul play is not suspected in either case.

The man’s body was found on Wednesday afternoon off the rail trail near the Chedoke Stairs.

Police say the deceased has been identified and attempts to notify the family are underway.

The second discovery of human remains is near the Lake Ontario shoreline, in the area of Millen Road in Stoney Creek. A ground search is now underway.

