Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a possible child luring attempt in Armstrong, B.C.

Police said an 11-year-old girl was walking in the area of Wolfenden Terrace at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday Mar. 30 when she was approached by a man driving a white pickup truck.

“The girl reported the male driver spoke to her and asked if she was lost and needed a ride home,” said a statement from Cst. Kelly Brett.

But the driver was persistent in his efforts.

“The girl declined the ride to which the driver then pulled up beside her and again offered her a ride, asking where she lived,” he said.

The child refused to enter the vehicle and the truck left the area south on Patterson Avenue.

The male driver is described as between 40 and 60 years of age, Caucasian with brown hair and a tuft of hair under his chin.

He was a wearing a camouflage jacket.

The vehicle is described as an older model white pickup with a black stripe on the side.

“Police are asking the male driver to contact the Armstrong RCMP detachment in order to clarify his actions and hopefully shed some light on this reported incident,” Brett said.

The RCMP are reminding parents to have conversations with their kids about street safety.

“Be honest with your kids and have a conversation about some of the things that would be useful for police when conducting an investigation of this nature,” he said. “For example remembering a license plate number, even if it is just one or two letters or any distinguishing markings on the vehicle that may have stood out.”