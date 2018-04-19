Missing Hamilton senior found
There has been a happy ending in the search for a missing Hamilton senior.
Andras Dohany, 81, has been found safe and in good health.
His family called police yesterday when he failed to turn up for a medical appointment at a Hamilton hospital.
Police were so concerned they had asked anyone who may have seen Dohany to call 911 immediately.
