Canada
April 19, 2018 12:12 pm

Missing Hamilton senior found

Shiona Thompson By News Anchor  900 CHML
Hamilton Police say Andras Dohany has been found safe and sound.

Hamilton Police say Andras Dohany has been found safe and sound.

Hamilton Police Service
A A

There has been a happy ending in the search for a missing Hamilton senior.

Andras Dohany, 81, has been found safe and in good health.

His family called police yesterday when he failed to turn up for a medical appointment at a Hamilton hospital.

Police were so concerned they had asked anyone who may have seen Dohany to call 911 immediately.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Hamilton
Hamilton Police Service
HamOnt
Missing Senior

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News