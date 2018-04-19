Manitoba Moose battle defending champs in Round 1 of Calder Cup Playoffs

The last time a Manitoba Moose team qualified for the postseason was back in 2011, when the previous incarnation of the Moose made it to the second round before bowing out.

Seven years later, the Moose are back in the playoffs.

The Moose will take on the Grand Rapids Griffins in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, beginning Saturday at Bell MTS Place (2 p.m.). The Moose will host the first two games, before heading to Grand Rapids for the remainder of the best-of-five series.

And while the Moose will have to go on the road for potentially three games, that doesn’t worry captain Patrice Cormier, as the team went 25-9-4 away from Winnipeg.

“We’re really dangerous on the road, we’ve been doing it all year, so it doesn’t make us nervous to go in Grand Rapids and win there,” Cormier said. “We’ll focus on the home wins and go from there.”

The Griffins won the season series 6-2, but Moose head coach Pascal Vincent said that’s not a factor.

“The lineup changes so much (throughout the year), that the final results from each and every game (are) not that important,” Vincent said.

While the Moose finished a point behind the Griffins in the regular season, forward Nic Petan is confident about his team’s chances.

“We’re ready to take our game to the next level,” Petan said. “I think going into any series, we have the edge and if we play to our full potential, I don’t think any team can match us.”

The Moose finished the season with just four wins in their last 13 games, but Petan said the adversity might have been a blessing in disguise.

“It would be too perfect if we had a great overall season, you need the ups and the downs, and I think it’s going to help us,” Petan said.

Globalnews.ca will have full coverage of the series, beginning with this weekend’s games in Winnipeg.

Manitoba Moose Playoff Schedule

Game 1 Saturday April 19 @Bell MTS Place 2 p.m.

Game 2 Sunday April 20 @ Bell MTS Place 2 p.m.

Game 3 Wednesday April 25 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

*- Game 4 Thursday April 26 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

*- Game 5 Monday April 30 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

*- if necessary